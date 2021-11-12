Meet Segos Pumpkin: The ‘Tropical Fiesta’ Shaker Everyone is Talking About

The second edition of the Tropical Fiesta 2021 event took off in grand style on Friday, November 4, 2021 at the serene environment of the Royal Senchi Hotel in Akosombo.

Revelers were treated to some experiential activities including good music, dance, food, and many more.

The 3-day event saw a number of musicians, dancers, DJs storm the various stages at the Tropical Fiesta 2021 to entertain guests.

Segos Pumpkin was one of the entertainers at the Tropical Fiesta 2021 and there was never a dull moment when she mounted the stage for her session.

The South African MC and dancer performed to some fine amapiano tunes and she had Ghanaian dancer and choreographer Incredible Zigi join her at some point during her performance.

Real name Resego Tshabadira, she has been the talk of town since scenes from her time at the event went live on social media.

Segos Pumpkin is a plus-size model and her presence at any event has been a very lively one.

Following the event, she has had a couple of photoshoot sessions and one with SwagOfAfricaNews/TwinsDntBeg has gone viral.

The Tropical Fiesta event is powered by rapper D-Black’s Livewire Events with support from Oasis.

Check this out:

