Don’t Vote for Obour, he’s a “Stomach Politician”

Obour’s quest to represent the people of Asante Akyem South constituency in the Ashanti region is gradually hitting a nose-dive.

Since the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) made his intentions about occupying the legislative office known, he has been hit by a number of campaigns from individuals.

The most recent person to rebuke Obour‘s political vision is musician and entrepreneur Criss Waddle.

According to the CEO of AMG Business, Obour whose real name Bice Osei Kuffour, is a waste if time, selfish, and stomach politician.

He made this known while calling on the voters in their forthcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, not to vote for him.

“Pls don’t VOTE for this Guy,he’s a waste of time and a selfish person 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 stomach Politician,” he tweeted.

Pls don’t VOTE for this Guy,he’s a waste of time and a selfish person 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 stomach Politician pic.twitter.com/JVtZXEGnBv — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) March 19, 2020

The ruling NPP goes to primaries in April this year, to elect representatives in various constituencies, ahead of the Ghana General Elections in December 2020.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com