Vera Sidika: 10 Saucy Photos of the Kenyan Socialite the World is Talking About Today

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika continues to rule her world, with her unique style.

Also known as Queen Vee Bosette, she enjoys traveling around the world and she makes every single moment of her travels special.

She also loves rocking her iconic long curly hair with different colours to match her fashion.

Vera Sidika presents a beautiful figure and she commands

She also has an unblemished skin and her tattoos cover some parts of her body.

Vera wears an infectious smile which is a key addition to her personality.

Check photos of Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika out:





