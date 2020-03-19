Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases hit 9

2 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Ghana

Ghana has recorded two (2) more coronavirus cases, bringing the number to nine (9).

This was announced by the President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday morning, following a prayer session with selected clergy at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana.

This followed a test conducted by the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR) in Accra on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Both are imported cases; one is a 56-year-old man, a Ghanaian who traveled back to Accra from a trip to UK about a week ago. The other is a 33-year-old Ghanaian, who returned to Accra from a conference in UAE.

Both cases are receiving treatment in isolation.

Currently, there is no reported case of death, resulting from the COVID-19 in Ghana.

On contact tracing, a total of 399 contacts have been identified and are being followed up. Nineteen (19) of the contacts developed some forms of symptoms and samples have taken for laboratory testing.

The Ministry of Health has also stated that it has received results for fifteen (15) of them which are all negative for COVID-19 and awaiting results for four (4) of them.

