Efia Odo shoots down ‘Fake’ S3x Tape with Kwesi Arthur

Efia Odo asks People to Shut Up!

For some time now, Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur have been linked with an alleged s3xual relationship.

Although both have denied this allegation, there have been continuous moves by some unscrupulous persons, to dent their image, in this regard.

Currently, the two have been hit by a s3x tape, with their unidentified plotters claiming its them; however, checks by PlugTimes.com proves otherwise — its actually not the,.

The award-winning Ghanaian actress has also reacted to this tape, which has made it to the trends in Ghana’s social media space.

While rhetorically asking whether the persons in the alleged video look like Kwesi Arthur and her, she added that “why do you people wanna tarnish people’s images like that?”

The entertainer has since asked people speaking foul about the rapper and her to shut up.

Here is a screenshot of her tweet:

Meanwhile, the “See No Evil” rapper has stated that, in the light of all these rumors, he just needs the right woman to be with.

“All these rumours, i just need the right woman to hold me down,” he tweeted.

Efia Odo played a cameo role in Kwesi Arthur‘s “Nobody” hit song, which features Mr. Eazi.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com