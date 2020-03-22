22 y/o COVID-19 Patient recounts her Horrific Symptoms Experience

Amy Shircel, a 22-year old COVID-19 patient has shared a very horrific symptoms experience with the novel disease.

According to the young lady, the early days of the symptoms was manageable, as she had fever, mild cough, chills, headache, and runny nose.

She added that she received her test result on the 4th day; she developed shortness in breath, and her lungs felt shallow that she couldn’t take proper breath. She says she had a 102 degree fever and weak.

She made this known in a series of tweets on social media microblog Twitter.

Amy noted that she couldn’t eat for nine (9) days, however, she is in her 12th day and she has her diet back.

I’m 22 and I tested positive for COVID-19. Take it from me – you do NOT want to catch this Hopefully hearing about my experience will help the rest of you to stay home (for real) — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

