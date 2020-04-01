Sarkodie hints about New Record with AMG Armani

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has revealed that he is working on a new record with rapper AMG Armani, days after applauding his pure talent.

The “Oofeesto” hitmaker told 4Syte TV‘s DJ Millzy in an exclusive Instagram LIVE interview on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

While acknowledging that he feels the gifted rapper, the Sarkcess Music boss noted that AMG Armani sent him [Sarkodie] a dope verse, when the former was asked to be on his record.

“There is a new kid that I’m really feeling; his name is AMG Armani — he is really sick. I sent him a record and he bodied that record — he sent a dope verse,” Sarkodie stated.

Explaining how relevant the song could be, with regards to the novel coronavirus disease, Sarkodie noted that “we have lines like corona[virus] in there, so that could be something that would work if I should drop it even now.”

AMG Armani is noted for songs like “What Be Your Case (WBYC)”, “Meshye Bi”, “Mask Off”, and most recent one “Allowed” featuring Quamina MP and Medikal.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com