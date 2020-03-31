31 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Ghana

Thirty-one (31) patients of the COVID-19 disease in Ghana have recovered.

They were among those receiving treatment from the novel coronavirus disease.

This was confirmed by the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He however noted that they will all be kept in isolation and monitored for four (4) more weeks.

Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 case on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Since then, it has recorded 152 cases, including 5 deaths.

The West African country is currently under a 2-week partial lockdown.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com