Gasmilla demands Respect from Sarkodie over ‘Bring Back Azonto’ Agenda

Sarkodie feels too Big to Approach Me — Gasmilla

Gasmilla has hit hard a Sarkodie for allegedly overlooking his works over the ‘Bring Back Azonto’ agenda the rapper has started.

According to the ‘Telemo’ hitmaker he respects Sarkodie and wants him to reciprocate.

He made this known in an interview with Sammy Flex on his ‘Showbiz Daily’ show.

In an effort to help push the agenda better, Sarkodie tweeted on Wednesday that he will drop a verse on any azonto song sent to him.

To all artists if you dropping Azonto any moment from now , free verse from me #Fahookime 😊 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 22, 2020

When Gasmilla, one of the pillars in azonto music genre and dance was quizzed by the host whether he has been able to send a record to the celebrated Ghanaian rapper for him to drop his verse, he said.

“I think we should all basically know what others want. If Sarkodie is too big in his shoes to know who Gasmilla is, I can’t also just wake-up and send him a record. I respect him enough to call his name Sark,” he said. “He should also respect me enough to know that I can link up with Gasmilla and sing. Because people have worked hard. When everybody left, there were people that sacrificed,” he added.

Although a lot of Ghanaian musicians pushed the azonto agenda almost a decade ago, Sarkodie mentioned just a handful, separately in a series of tweets during the night.

EL, and Keche were the two (2) musicians mentioned in different tweets, however, a lot more musicians jumped in support of the move.

Developments suggest Gasmilla is, perhaps, not cool with the omission of his name from the tweets of the Sarkcess Music boss despite fans giving him honour under those tweets.

It is worth noting that around the same time on Wednesday, he also shared his initial thoughts about about the movement.

Azonto has never been dead, the torch has been silently blazing and growing roots.Glad my brothers and sisters finally woke up to the fact that our way to the international world is Azonto cause that’s our own.lets go!!! #torchbearer #KingofAzonto #Fahookime#BringBackAzonto✊🏽 — Gasmilla (@gasmillawins) April 22, 2020

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com