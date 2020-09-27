Entertainment

Laycon Wins BBNaija Lockdown Season!

PlugTimes.com September 27, 2020
2020 BBNaija Lockdown winner Laycon

Laycon has won the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown reality TV show after several weeks total entertainment.

Laycon, 26, faced stiff competition from Nengi, Vee, Neo, and Dorathy during the grand finale.

His announcement as winner of the BBNaija Lockdown season was effected on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the BBNaija house.

2020 BBNaija Lockdown winner Laycon ebuka dorathy

It was Vee who got evicted first from the contest, at the grand finale, before Neo followed.

Vee said “I want to find my feet, I want to try acting, hosting entertainment space and I want to see what the world has to offer.”

Nengi emerged as the 2nd runner up and she told host Ebuka that she will “focus on my business, further my education, you know just live life one step at a time and see how it goes.”

Dorathy also emerged as the 1st runner up following weeks of giving BBNaija audience nostalgic moments on the show.

2020 BBNaija Lockdown dorathy

The ultimate winner Laycon had 60% of votes from viewers, whereas Dorathy polled 21.85%.

As BBNaija Lockdown season winner, Laycon takes home prizes worth N85 million.

It was resent at the grand finale were all the ex-housemates of the BBNaija Lockdown.

It was graced with performances from Davido and Mayorkun.

2020 BBNaija Lockdown housemates

2020 BBNaija Lockdown winner Laycon 1

2020 BBNaija Lockdown davido

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close