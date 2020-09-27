Laycon Wins BBNaija Lockdown Season!

Laycon has won the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown reality TV show after several weeks total entertainment.

Laycon, 26, faced stiff competition from Nengi, Vee, Neo, and Dorathy during the grand finale.

His announcement as winner of the BBNaija Lockdown season was effected on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the BBNaija house.

It was Vee who got evicted first from the contest, at the grand finale, before Neo followed.

Vee said “I want to find my feet, I want to try acting, hosting entertainment space and I want to see what the world has to offer.”

Nengi emerged as the 2nd runner up and she told host Ebuka that she will “focus on my business, further my education, you know just live life one step at a time and see how it goes.”

Dorathy also emerged as the 1st runner up following weeks of giving BBNaija audience nostalgic moments on the show.

The ultimate winner Laycon had 60% of votes from viewers, whereas Dorathy polled 21.85%.

As BBNaija Lockdown season winner, Laycon takes home prizes worth N85 million.

It was resent at the grand finale were all the ex-housemates of the BBNaija Lockdown.

It was graced with performances from Davido and Mayorkun.

