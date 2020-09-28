Jackie Appiah Reacts after Pregnancy Story with George Weah Went Viral

Jackie Appiah has finally reacted, following reports that she is pregnant for Liberian president H.E. George Weah.

The Ghanaian actress has dispelled every single report, in this regard.

According to Jackie Appiah, the story about her, carrying the baby of George Weah is false.

She made this known in a post on Monday morning, as she steps into a new week with positivity.

The ‘Perfect Picture’ star noted that they are simply ‘lies and fabricated stories.’

Jackie Appiah, 36, wrote ”the laughter that dispels lies and fabricated stories.”

This message accompanied a photo of the actress beaming with smiles.

Jackie Appiah has over the years kept her relationship or love life on the low.

Over the year’s the two (2) have been rumored to be having an affair.

George Weah has three (3) children with his Jamaican-born wife Clar Marie Weah.

