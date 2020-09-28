Chelsea Tayui wins Miss Universe Ghana 2020

On September 26, 2020, Miss Universe Ghana crowned Chelsea Tayui as Miss Universe Ghana 2020 taking over from 2018’s winner, Akpene Diata Hoggar.

Chelsea Tayui will be representing Ghana in the International Miss Universe pageantry come 2021.

The pre-recorded event was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

As the norm, organizers of the beauty pageant would have held auditions, and after weeks, selected ladies who would battle it out until a winner is crowned on a stage in front of a packed audience.

However, this year’s event was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an acceptance speech on her Instagram page, Chelsea Tayui wrote, “I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, without whom this would not be possible. To the Miss Universe Ghana team and leadership, Mrs Menaye Muntari, I thank you for your excellence and professionalism. I thank my parents and my family without whom I cannot soar. I am committed to working tirelessly to bring a spirit of compassion and service to the people of Ghana and to represent my beautiful country at the international level with all the glory that it deserves. I am humbled by the trust you have bestowed upon me and I will wear it with all the honor and dignity that it deserves. I am here to serve.”

Since the start of the pageant in 1991, the highest position Ghana has placed at the international level was in 1999, when Akuba Cudjoe made it to the Top 10.

Next to Akuba is Ruth Quarshie, who gave Ghana a slot in the top 16 finalists’ lineup.

This year’s campaign hashtag was Boss Queen.

Boss Queen is a modern-day translation of confidently beautiful. The goal is to incite in young girls the spirit of self-trust and the exceptional ability to believe in themselves to take on the universe as future leaders.

