Kontihene Quits Music — WATCH VIDEO

Kontihene, real name Emmanuel Nana Appiah has confirmed that he has quit music.

The Ghanaian hiplife musician’s revelation comes almost two (2) years after he recorded ‘Tricks’.

According to him, there has been intermittent breaks throughout his career, however, this decision is final.

Kontihene made this known in an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana on the ‘Atuu‘ on UTV Ghana.

He came to the Ghanaian music scene in 2003 when he released his first album ‘Nyankonton‘ which had the hit song ‘Aketesia‘.

The ‘Dedeede‘ crooner also adds that for almost two (2) years now he has not stormed the studio to record again.

According to him, he doubts that he will ever venture into music again.

Kontihene adds that he is believing in God for a switch his sequence from music because he can’t be doing the same thing his entire life.

Asked whether its cos of coemption, he said no because Ghanaians do not like quality songs and if it was to be that he can do more than that.

Although he did not state what she is venturing into now, checks by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug reveals Kontihene is heading to the ministry of the Kingdom of God.

Kontihene has two (2) Ghana Music Awards to his credit; these include the 2003 New Artiste of the year, and Song of the Year for Aketesia.

View this post on Instagram #ATUU #UTVGhana #DespiteMedia A post shared by UTV Ghana (@utvghana) on Sep 27, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

