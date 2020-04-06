List of Music Producers/Sound Engineers in Ghana

Music Producers/Sound Engineers in Ghana

Music producers and sound engineers play very vital role in Ghana and global music industry.

PlugTimes.com lists the music producers and sound engineers both in Ghana and abroad, who have helped shape the Ghana music industry.

NB: Your authoritative Entertainment News in Ghana source is developing this page. In view of this, kindly notify blogger Yaw Sarpong on 0244-814761 about any addition or amendment, you want us to make to this list. Any information received will be cross-checked.

Check the list of music producers and sound engineers in Ghana out:

# Name (Alphabetical Order) Years Active MVP Index 1 Appietus Not Available 2 Article Wan Not Available 3 Awaga Not Available 4 B2 Not Available 5 Beatz Da Kay Not Available 6 Brainy Beatz Not Available 7 Cash Two Not Available 8 D2 Not Available 9 Da Maker (Shatta Wale) Not Available 10 Danny Beatz Not Available 11 DJ Breezy Not Available 12 Dr Ray Not Available 13 EL Not Available 14 Fredyma Not Available 15 Gafacci Not Available 16 Guilty Beatz Not Available 17 Hammer of Da Last 2 Not Available 18 Jaysynth Not Available 19 Jay Q Not Available 20 Jayso Not Available 21 Jeri Beatz Not Available 22 JMJ Not Available 23 Kaywa Not Available 24 Killbeatz Not Available 25 Kindee Not Available 26 King Odyssey Not Available 27 King of Accra Not Available 28 King-One Beatz Not Available 29 KODA Not Available 30 Kuvie Not Available 31 Lazio Beatz Not Available 32 Linkin Beatz Not Available 33 LiquidBeatz Not Available 34 Magnom Not Available 35 MikeMillzOnEm Not Available 36 Mizter Okyere Not Available 37 Mix Master Garzy Not Available 38 MOG Beatz Not Available 39 Morris Babyface Not Available 40 Nacee Not Available 41 Nana King Not Available 42 Nshorna Music Not Available 43 Ojah Drumz Not Available 44 Possigee Not Available 45 Richie Mensah Not Available 46 Riddim Boss Not Available 47 Roro Not Available 48 Street Beatz Not Available 49 Sugartone Not Available 50 Tizzle Not Available 51 Tubhani Beatz Not Available 52 Two Bars Not Available 53 Wei Ye Oteng Not Available 54 Willis Beatz Not Available 55 Yaw Spoky Not Available 56 Zapp Mallet Not Available

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com