Entertainment

List of Music Producers/Sound Engineers in Ghana

PlugTimes.com April 6, 2020
Ghana Music Producers

Music Producers/Sound Engineers in Ghana

Music producers and sound engineers play very vital role in Ghana and global music industry.

PlugTimes.com lists the music producers and sound engineers both in Ghana and abroad, who have helped shape the Ghana music industry.

NB: Your authoritative Entertainment News in Ghana source is developing this page. In view of this, kindly notify blogger Yaw Sarpong on 0244-814761 about any addition or amendment, you want us to make to this list. Any information received will be cross-checked.

Check the list of music producers and sound engineers in Ghana out:

#Name (Alphabetical Order)Years ActiveMVP Index
1AppietusNot Available
2Article WanNot Available
3AwagaNot Available
4B2Not Available
5Beatz Da KayNot Available
6Brainy BeatzNot Available
7Cash TwoNot Available
8D2Not Available
9Da Maker (Shatta Wale)Not Available
10Danny BeatzNot Available
11DJ BreezyNot Available
12Dr RayNot Available
13ELNot Available
14FredymaNot Available
15GafacciNot Available
16Guilty BeatzNot Available
17Hammer of Da Last 2Not Available
18JaysynthNot Available
19Jay QNot Available
20JaysoNot Available
21Jeri BeatzNot Available
22JMJNot Available
23KaywaNot Available
24KillbeatzNot Available
25KindeeNot Available
26King OdysseyNot Available
27King of AccraNot Available
28King-One BeatzNot Available
29KODANot Available
30KuvieNot Available
31Lazio BeatzNot Available
32Linkin BeatzNot Available
33LiquidBeatzNot Available
34MagnomNot Available
35MikeMillzOnEmNot Available
36Mizter OkyereNot Available
37Mix Master GarzyNot Available
38MOG BeatzNot Available
39Morris BabyfaceNot Available
40NaceeNot Available
41Nana KingNot Available
42Nshorna MusicNot Available
43Ojah DrumzNot Available
44PossigeeNot Available
45Richie MensahNot Available
46Riddim BossNot Available
47RoroNot Available
48Street BeatzNot Available
49SugartoneNot Available
50TizzleNot Available
51Tubhani BeatzNot Available
52Two BarsNot Available
53Wei Ye OtengNot Available
54Willis BeatzNot Available
55Yaw SpokyNot Available
56Zapp MalletNot Available

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close