Shatta Wale says he will Beat Sarkodie for Police to Lock Him — WATCH

Shatta Wale has replied Sarkodie saying he will beat him for the police to lock him up.

This comes after Sarkodie jabbed him in the diss song titled ‘Sub Zero’.

He added the Ghanaian rapper is a child because he is not his size.

According to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie does not think because he started the beef at a time when people are dying of coronavirus.

Watch him speak to it below:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com