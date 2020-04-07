Shatta Wale fires Sarkodie for throwing Shots, blames Reggie Rockstone – VIDEO

Shatta Wale diss Sarkodie and Reggie Rockstone

Shatta Wale has thrown shots at Sarkodie hours after the rapper dropped diss song ‘Sub Zero’ which allegedly targets ASEM, King of Accra, Ball J, other rappers, and the reggae/dancehall musician.

According to the Shatta Movement boss, he is disappointed if “Sarkodie is talking about beef and the industry is happy.”

“But if Sarkodie has thrown a shot at me at this time that people are dying, when people need help…,” he said TV3 Ghana’s New Day program on Tuesday morning.

“If it was me people will say Shatta don’t you think you need attention because you think your brand is going down. My brand has never gone down,” he added.

The Melissa hitmaker noted that “Rap, our elderly people don’t like rap music, they like highlife, so rap is not going to even stand strong.”



He went on to blame the Grandpapa of Hiplife for bringing the genre to Ghana, and not making an impact.

“That’s why if people like Sarkodie do his at this time, I blame Reggie Rockstone for even bringing rap to Ghana because he himself he has not made an impact with rap,” he stated.

Sarkodie recently held his SM Faith Concert — a virtual concert for his fans across the globe.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com