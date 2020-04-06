Single Mother Buries her 3 Months Old Baby Alive – PHOTOS

Money they say “is the root of all evil” a single mother who buried her three months old baby alive said she did so because she met a rich man who promised to marry her.

Apparently, she believed the rich man might not marry her if he finds out she already had a child out of wedlock. So she decided to bury the child while the child was asleep.

According to reports, she buried the child inside an uncompleted building close to where she lived.

See photos below:

Source: browngh.com