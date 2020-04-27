T-Classic, Peruzzi & Mayorkun played by Mystery Lady in “Where You Dey” Music Video (Watch)

Lagos, Friday, 24 April – The scintillating visuals for T-Classic’s buzzing music single “Where You Dey” off his debut EP, Underrated, is finally here and it is everything you hoped for!

In barely four (4) minutes, we’re taken through the narrative of a sexy kpele who is a marshal in the art of con, and successfully hatches a devious scheme on three of her potential marks (T-Classic, Peruzzi and Mayorkun) in a desperate bid to satisfy her selfish desires.

With luxurious embellishments and a cameo from the witty person of Mr Macaroni, the music video for Where You Dey is crisp and it is colourful. It explores an intriguing dark theme in select scenes and boasts on very beautiful aesthetics done to moderation in the form of dramatic lighting, frantic imagery and high-street fashion of course.

The music flick was directed by Naya Effectz, a new-school hotshot who’s become well-sought after in the industry’s cinematography department.

Watch the “Where You Dey” music video below.

