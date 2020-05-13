Discussions to host KCON 2020 Online Underway

CJ ENM considers KCON 2020 Online

CJ ENM is planning to host the KCON 2020 edition online, PlugTimes.com can report.

The organising body is currently discussing with the agencies of artistes on their possible appearance.

The South Korean entertainment company said this in an interview with Newsen on Wednesday.

The company has also revealed that it will announce the performance scheduled when the 2020 edition of the annual concert is finalised.

It was scheduled to kick-off in Japan on April 3-5, 2020 however it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCON 2020 is also scheduled to take place in New York, Los Angeles, and Thailand.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com