DOWNLOAD: Strongman – Big Boy (prod. by Tubhani Muzik)

Download ‘Big Boy’ by Strongman

Ghana’s finest emcee Strongman comes through again with a new Hip Hop wave titled ‘Big Boy’.

In it, Strongman flaunts his delivery prowess while flexing on the instrumentation.

Affectionately accorded the best in his genre, Strongman’s lyrical dexterity and punches has always been something music lovers have always yearned to listen.

‘Big Boy’ announces the new energy and sets the bar for Hip hop and rap in the country.

It was produced by TubhaniMuzik.