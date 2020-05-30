EOCO Arrests Officials of Payboy; Firm Appointed by Menzgold to Facilitate Payment

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has apprehended some officials of Payboy, a company appointed by NAM 1’s Menzgold to facilitate payments.

The arrest was made on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, this was announcement by the agency in a statement dated 29th May 2020, and signed by Jacqueline Avotri.

According to the statement, the arrest became necessary after initial investigations revealed Payboy Company Limited was operating without the requisite license from the Bank of Ghana or Securities and Exchange Commission.

The General Public has since been advised to be circumspect when dealing with companies or individuals, if it involves financial commitments.

Investigations are still ongoing, at Payboy, the company which allegedly owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, the same owner of embattled Menzgold.

On February 21, 2020, Payboy announced it has been appointed by Menzgold as third party corporate body to broker settlement agreements with its clients.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com