LYRICS: M.anifest – No Long Talk

M.anifest ‘No Long Talk’ Lyrics

INTRO: Tsatsu Tsikata

Yes that’s my son

And indeed he’s taken to music

And I’m very proud of that because I wish I had those kinds of creative skills

The lyrics are tremendous

VERSE: M.anifest

Yeah

Allow me to recap, what has happened thus far

Mama I’m a rap star, I got Allahu akbars

My ambition and drive is a luxury ride

Your own be konko car, you taking shots? Bongo bar

I dey fit to shock but trolling is mandatory

How am I the laughing stock, who’s taking inventory?

But I never worry

‘Cause it’s been some years since I been here and no one in my category

Let’s not prolong I’ve been a pro for so long

Legacy a snitch and I feel like I’ve been told on

Tally up the total, immaculate are these vocals

I’m accurate when I’m vocal I turn the local global

Interesting, I’m not suggesting that I’m never resting

I’ll sleep when I’m dead alive and I’m manifesting

A scribe when I inscribe I come alive on IG Live

You know me, low key, move clandestine

5G to a two plus

Still rep my hood no dey talk about the Ku Klux

You gon’ get this work, remix yeah the new Lux

We lost our compass but they still couldn’t rule us

The lockdown has put a padlock on any new love

But by early May, Ella Mai, I might be boo’d up

Nip tuck go operation on any sick pup

By June diɛ all wanna fears go be zipped up

Even off the top they cannot top us

Don’t compare me to wave-hoppers and name-droppers

Search through the rubble the game needs a remodel

Dem no be rappers dem be IG model

The game is a brothel, everybody want chop

In other words there’s always somebody in it that’s getting fucked

Eh he he, in other words there’s always somebody that’s getting…

From twists to locks now I’m back to the baldie

Crown Prince of Saudi my kingdom can’t ignore me

My voice on many beats having beautiful orgies

For your viewing pleasure i’ll gladly give you floor seats

Road kinda rough ɛbɛ weaki wo shocks

Till you binge on remorse, thoughts blacker than The Moors

And a rolling stone gathers no Randy Moss

And my name hall of fame my account offshore, for sure

My GPS dey trip so I detour

When I come competition split like a divorce

I gave you all of me, you still need more?

Ebei ok now I’ll swim vertical like a seahorse

In the belly of the beast with my nice claws

I hit em up Machiavelli with my outlaws

If you think my story self-righteous

Okay my guy, you be guy, you can write yours

And of course Ghana we dey

Everybody dig for gold, economy galamsey

Not literally per say, and the bias does appear

Just because we no dey talk no dey mean we no dey hear

They want to undermine me on their talk shows

A bunch of swines so I guess this is a pork show

No more Mr Nice Guy chale the door closed

Stay with me, the beat filthy like a whore’s clothes

All semen, it’s seeming I got a tongue of a seaman

So many bars I stand behind on remand

High in demand, ɔmo nhuu rapper ɔyɛ dapper ah otimi bɔ band

If it’s truth then e no be rosh

I just chock with some cognac or maybe scotch on the rocks

How these sheep consider themselves a fox

Keep their face in pussy so much, can’t think out of the box