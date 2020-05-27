Marry Older Men, They Are the Best – Empress Gifty Advises Young Ladies

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has encouraged young women to marry older men.

According to the wife of Hon. Hopeson Adorye, older men are the best since they know how to deal with flaws of a woman.”

The ‘Jesus Over Do’ hitmaker made this pronouncement in an interview with Agyeman Prempeh on Accra-based Power FM.

“Today, I have a man who I can confidently call my head of home. He’s more matured and knows how to deal with the flaws of a woman… Agyemang, you see it is always good to marry a man who is older than you. Such a person knows how to point out your flaws to you and not to a third party,” she said..

Empress Gifty also revealed that she has confined conversation about her family within the four (4) corners of her house.

“My family and kids are my focus now,” she reiterated.

Mrs. Gifty Adorye tied the knot with the politician in a beautiful ceremony on January 2019, in Tema.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com