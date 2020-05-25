WATCH LIVE: Stronger Together Concert for AU COVID-19 Response Fund

Live Stream Stronger Together AU Day Virtual Concert

You are watching the live broadcast of the Stronger Together AU Day virtual concert.

It is a solidarity concert for the AU COVID-19 Response Fund.

Today, a number of top African music acts like 2baba, Awilo Longomba, Sarkodie, Rudebwoy, Becca, and Busiswa are performing.

This is put together by AFRIMA and the Africa Union.

Enjoy the live concert below (Live feed will appear shortly):



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com