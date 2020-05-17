You Don’t make Hit Songs with Big Teeth – Wendy Shay jabs Fantana

Wendy Shay goes for Fantana’s “Big Teeth”

Wendy Shay has replied Fantana for saying that she is a local champion.

According to the ‘Stevie Wonder’ hitmaker, the Blown GH act can create news but can make hit songs with her big teeth.

The RuffTown Records signee made this known in a post shared across her social media accounts.

The message was communicated in English and Deutsche and the latter translated “You don’t make hit songs with big teeth. I make coal and shit on all of you.”

Read her full pronouncement below:

“Some artiste can create news but can’t create hit songs. Ask how much Betplanet paid me… Mit große Zähne macht man keine Hitsongs. Ich mach Kohle Und scheiß auf euch alle,” she posted.

