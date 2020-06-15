Amanda Seales announced as BET Awards 2020 Host

Amanda Seales has been announced as the host of the BET Awards 2020.

The American comedian’s announcement follows the release of the list of nominations for this year’s awards.

Amanda, 38, takes over from Regina Hall, who hosted the 2019 edition.

The 20th BET Awards will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 and it will be a virtual ceremony from multiple locations.

Our host for the 2020 #BETAwards is @amandaseales! Catch the 20th BET Awards Sun Jun 28 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/kCXcgr1QL5 — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 15, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.