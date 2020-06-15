BET Awards 2020: Best International Act Nominees | Ghana Misses Out

The BET Awards 2020 ‘Best International Act’ nominees have been announced and Ghana has missed out.

There were nominations for Nigeria, DR Congo, South Africa, UK, and France.

The musicians nominated in this category include Burna Boy (Nigeria), Innos’b (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), and Dave (UK). Others are Stormzy (UK), Ninho (France), and S.pri Noir (France).

This year’s BET Awards event will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 8.00pm ET (Monday, June 29, 2020, at 12.00am GMT).

The BET Awards honours black culture and entertainment.

In a related development, the BET Experience, the 3-day event before the BET Awards will return in 2021.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.