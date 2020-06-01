DOWNLOAD: Mr Drew – LATER ft Kelvyn Boy (Samsney)

Download ‘LATER’ by Mr Drew mp3/song

Mr Drew drops ‘LATER’, a new songs which comes days after the ‘EAT’ brouhaha.

The new tune from the ‘Dwe’ crooner features Kelvyn Boy and was produced by Samsney.

Download ‘LATER’ by Mr Drew and enjoy below:

Mr Drew · Download]

Mr Drew · Mr Drew · Mr Drew – LATER FT Kelvyn Boy.mp3

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.