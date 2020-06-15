Praye Tietia blasts Shatta Wale for ‘Disrepecting Ghana Music Industry’

Praye Tietia has rebuked Shatta Wale for his continuous disrespect to other musicians, and entire music industry in Ghana.

According to the musician, Shatta Wale‘s rants are needless and as a result he shouldn’t spew anyhow upon any given opportunity.

He was responding to the ‘Dweet Dirty’ crooner’s recent comment on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on UTV.

The ‘Gbang Gbang’ crooner noted that a lot of people sacrificed to build the industry he is enjoying today so he should accord people with the necessary respect.

He also added that the continuous bragging about being richest among all Ghanaian musician won’t take him to the top 10 richest musicians when Ghana and Nigeria are sampled.

Also known as Cartel Big J, he has mentioned that Shatta Wale is embarrassing himself and Ghanaian musicians.

This is what he wrote:

Bro! ShattaWale Many are those before you who sacrificed a lot to build an industry for all of us to join. The Music industry years ago took blood, sweat, passion and pure talent to entertain Ghanaians for love and country. Legends like Reggierock and others sacrificed to pave the way for us in hiplife and afrobeat, including people who sacrificed and groomed you Bandana for absolutely nothing. You rich pass all of us, yooo wakaa yati but i can assure you your so called riches won’t make top 10 list of rich musicians even in our neighbouring Nigeria here norr sef, so bro enough of the disrespect to Ghanaian artistes, producers, DJs and the entire industry you came to meet! Many artistes are very comfortable but they don’t need to brag and disrespect others like you do. Davido and Wizkid are two of the richest musicians in Africa but they don’t find the need to disrespect their predecessors! You dey embarrass yourself and Ghanaian musicians to the world. no personal beef here just common sense and morals being shared. We’ve had it with the gross disrespect and ridiculing at any given chance. Brag all you want but learn to respect people who have made scarifices for you to “eat” today! There were people before you and there will be people after you.

We are grown men and women who also have families, you don’t open your mouth and spew anything anyhow.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

