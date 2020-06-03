Rev Obofour’s Wife Bofowaa Steps Out with her Triplets for the First Time

Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Bofowaa, the wife of Rev Obofour has stepped out with her triplets for the first time.

This comes, three (3) weeks after they welcomed the ‘angelic triplets’ to their home.

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, the First Lady of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) beams with smile, while she poses in front of her babies.

Check her out:

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

