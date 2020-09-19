Queen Ayeley-Jane set to release her Debut Single ‘Never Give Up On God’

US-based Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Queen Ayeley-Jane is set to drop her first song titled ‘Never Give Up On God’.

The worshipper, speaking with PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug in an exclusive interview revealed that it was written about a year ago, and initially, it was not the song she planned releasing first.

‘Never Give Up On God’ by Queen Ayeley-Jane is a song of encouragement and comes at the right moment — a time the world is going knuckle with the deadly coronavirus disease.

Asked about what music lovers should look up to, on the forthcoming project she noted that nothing but encouraging words.

“They should expect encouraging words to strengthen their faith. Those who have forgotten God, its going to bring that back,” she said.

She also added that “knowing that in whatever they are doing they should never give up because God is there; he will appear in their lives at the right time because its never late, and its never early.”

Queen Ayeley-Jane‘s upcoming song ‘Never Give Up On God’ will be made available, together with the visuals in November this year.

