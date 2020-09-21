Naa wins GMB 2020

Naa, the representative of the Greater Accra Region at the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2020 has won of the beauty pageant.

She faced stiff competition from five (5) other intelligent and beautiful ladies, during the grand finale on Sunday night.

They finalists were Volta Region’s Kafui, Northern Region’s Zuzu, as well as Afriyie, Abena, and Talata representing the Central, Ahafo, and Upper East Regions respectively.

Naa warmed the hearts of the audience with her performance and graceful personality.

She spoke against the nationalization of one language in Ghana.

She takes over from Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2019 winner Ekua, from the Central Region.

Naa‘s win follows several weeks of superb performance throughout the contest.

There was also a Q&A session for all the six (6) contestants.

In the end, Ahafo Region’s Abena emerged as the 1st Runner Up, while Kafui from the Volta Region emerged as the 2nd Runner Up. Northern Region’s Zuzu, Upper East Region’s Talata, Central Region’s Afriyie placed 3rd, 4th, and 5th Runners-up respectively.

All of them went home with cash prize, as well as products from sponsors.

There were musical performances from Kidi, Praye, Optional King, Adina, and Camidoh

The show was anchored by regular hosts Johnnie Hughes Beresford and Anita Akua Akuffo.

The judges were Linda Ampah, Michelle Attoh, and Adjetey Anang.

Naa walks home with a brand new car, cash prize, and the crown which earns her the bragging right as GMB 2020 queen.

This brings to two (2), the number of crowns won by the Greater Accra Region.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments