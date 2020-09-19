Singer Queen Ayeley-Jane on Amplifying the Gospel

In days leading to the second coming of Jesus Christ, there has been the need to intensify the spread of the gospel.

One person that has taken this mantle is US-based Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Queen Ayeley-Jane.

The performer who started singing with the live band as a teenager has grown in spirit and body of the gospel.

A member of the Christ the King Presbyterian Church, Maryland, USA she has been helping the youth through singing, music tutorship, songwriting, and more.

Queen Ayeley-Jane has a singing group in the church called Voices which has been active for about twelve (12) years.

As someone who has much love for her activities within the church, PlugTimes.com’s Yaw Plug quizzed her on what motivated her to go commercial.

According to her, she was motivated by a church member known as Peter Aboagye, as well as Ghanaian highlife legend Armah Pino of Marriott International Band and ZimZim Band fame, for years, as regards her quality songwriting skills.

“He [Armah Pino] kept asking when I will be doing my own music. So he motivated me because he heard some of the songs and felt people must know about it,” Queen Ayeley-Jane stated.

Also known as Naa Ayeley, her style of gospel music cuts across a feel of R&B, reggae, zouk, and others.

The great worshipper is set to release her debut single ‘Never Give Up On God’ before the end of the year.

She implores good music lovers to expect some words of encouragement on her upcoming project.

