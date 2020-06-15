VIDEO: Nigel Gaisie had Sex with Nana Romeo’s Girlfriend — ex-Jnr Pastor reveals

Pastor Kakra Essien, a former junior pastor of Prophet Nigel Gaisie has revealed that the latter once slept with Nana Romeo’s girlfriend.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, Pastor Kakra Essien narrates how Prophet Nigel Gaisie was able to have an intercourse with the girlfriend.

According to the former junior pastor of the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, it happened after the radio presenter had first introduced his girlfriend to Nigel Gaisie.

He made this known in an interview on The Seat show on Net 2 TV on Monday, June 15, 2020.

He added that Nana Romeo then became furious and eventually stopped attending the church.

Pastor Kakra was backing his point that Nigel Gaisie is not a true man of God.

Watch him narrate the whole scenario below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

