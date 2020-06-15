Entertainment

VIDEO PREMIERE: Mandem – Man Na God

Mandem

Ghanaian musician Mandem has released the official video to ‘Man Na God’ — a masterpiece off his ‘HTTH’ EP.

It was directed Ghanaian video director Kwame Boadi for the Mandem Music Group act.

Enjoy ‘Man Na God’

