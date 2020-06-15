VIDEO PREMIERE: Mandem – Man Na God

Ghanaian musician Mandem has released the official video to ‘Man Na God’ — a masterpiece off his ‘HTTH’ EP.

It was directed Ghanaian video director Kwame Boadi for the Mandem Music Group act.

Get interactive with Mandem on social media: Twitter, Instagram,

Enjoy ‘Man Na God’

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.