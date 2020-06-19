VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag ft. M.anifest (official)

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie drops the official music video to his single ‘Brown Paper Bag’, which features rapper M.anifest.

It features visuals of political struggles, black emancipation, leadership, and many others.

In the video, Sarkodie also pays his last respect to the late George Floyd, whose death sparked an intense ‘Black Live Matter’ movement across the globe.

Watch and enjoy ‘Brown Paper Bag’ by Sarkodie beow:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

