Borrowing Money to Pay a Groom’s Price — Mzbel accuses Afia Schwarzenegger?

Mzbel has accused, perhaps, Afia Schwarzenegger of borrowing money to pay a groom’s price, if her latest post is on the beam.

According to Mzbel, Afia Schwarzenegger borrowed this money to pay for the groom’s price because she knew no man will ever care about her.

It is worth noting that after Afia Schwarzenegger and Abrokwah broke up, a video went viral and the comedienne was heard saying she took loan from bank for her marriage ceremony.

However, she once denied this in a live video session early last year, stating that she made that pronouncement to make them know they owe somebody.

She also added that she doesn’t even know the processes in acquiring a loan from a bank.

Mzbel wrote: How many of you want me to reply the only b!tch in Ghana who borrowed money to pay a man’s groom price because she knows no man will ever love or care about her?

