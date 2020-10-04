LIVE! NSMQ 2020 Quarters: Kumasi Academy vs Armed Forces SHTS vs Apam SHS

You are watching the NSMQ 2020 quarter-finals contest among Kumasi Academy, Armed Forces SHTS, and Apam SHS.

The live broadcast of this National Science and Maths Quiz 2020 contest is coming your way from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Watch the live contest below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments