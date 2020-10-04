Entertainment
Afia Schwarzenegger calls Mzbel Prostitute and National Rape Ambassador
Afia Schwarzenegger has replied Mzbel tagging her as a prostitute and national rape ambassador.
This comes moments after the musician casted innuendos that Afia Schwarzenegger borrowed money to ironically pay for ex-husband Abrokwah‘s groom price.
Afia Schwarzenegger has since added a number of swear phrases in her post on Sunday evening.
She posted:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
