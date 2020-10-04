Sports
Aston Villa thrash Liverpool 7 – 2 — HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season after they got thrashed by Aston Villa in the 2020/21 English Premier League.
Villa Park was the grounds and with Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish, and others getting on the score sheet.
Enjoy the highlights below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
