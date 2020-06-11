Watch Trailer of Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to PS5 this Year

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PS5 and we are super-excited about this news.

In view of this, PlugTimes.com brings you the trailer to the blockbuster hitting PlayStation 5 soon.

Watch the trailer below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.