Watch Trailer of Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to PS5 this Year
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PS5 and we are super-excited about this news.
In view of this, PlugTimes.com brings you the trailer to the blockbuster hitting PlayStation 5 soon.
Watch the trailer below:
Here’s the trailer of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, coming to #PS5 Holiday 2020 https://t.co/4FkyMslOMc #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/1UAdItpeNZ
— CNET (@CNET) June 11, 2020
