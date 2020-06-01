Entertainment
Wendy Shay Breaks the Net ahead of ‘Emergency’ Release – SEE PHOTO
Wendy Shay is set to drop something different for Shay Gang in a song she titles ‘Emergency’, featuring Bosom Pyung.
The Rufftown Records act lies in a bathtub and dons a bodicon of almost the same colour as her skin.
This photo, purports to be a promotional photo for her upcoming single which will be out today.
The also follows the release of her lockdown single ‘Akokora Gangster’.
Check Wendy Shay out:
