Wendy Shay Breaks the Net ahead of ‘Emergency’ Release – SEE PHOTO

Wendy Shay is set to drop something different for Shay Gang in a song she titles ‘Emergency’, featuring Bosom Pyung.

The Rufftown Records act lies in a bathtub and dons a bodicon of almost the same colour as her skin.

This photo, purports to be a promotional photo for her upcoming single which will be out today.

The also follows the release of her lockdown single ‘Akokora Gangster’.

Check Wendy Shay out:

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

