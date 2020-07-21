Bestie Mood Activated by Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Drew — VIDEO

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Drew have gradually turned good friends, in recent times.

This can be seen in the latest videos and photos the actress, and musician have shared.

The two went on an outing on Monday and they shared quality time together.

Later in the day, Afia Schwarzengger tagged Mr Drew as her ‘MCM’ (thus Man Crush Monday).

In a video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the two (2) sings Stonebwoy‘s ‘Putuu’ (Prayer) song together.

They simultaneously record the video with a funny filter.

Afia Schwarzenegger last styled Mr Drew for his last performance on TV3’s Music Music show.

Check them out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

