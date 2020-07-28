DOWNLOAD: E.L ‘Leaks 2’ Playlist

Rapper E.L drops ‘Leaks 2’, another masterpiece from his monthly playlist.

‘Leaks 2’ is made up of three (3) solid rap songs.

These include ‘Heroes Have No Fun’, ‘No Peace’ featuring Kev the Topic, Nana Grenade, Spacely, and Dex Kwasi, as well as ‘J. J. Rawlings’ featuring Falz The Bahdguy, and Gemini Orleans.

Stream/download ‘Leaks 2’ playlist by EL below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

