DOWNLOAD: E.L ‘Leaks 2’ Playlist

PlugTimes.com July 28, 2020
EL Leaks 2 Heroes Have No Fun No Peace

Rapper E.L drops ‘Leaks 2’, another masterpiece from his monthly playlist.

‘Leaks 2’ is made up of three (3) solid rap songs.

These include ‘Heroes Have No Fun’, ‘No Peace’ featuring Kev the Topic, Nana Grenade, Spacely, and Dex Kwasi, as well as ‘J. J. Rawlings’ featuring Falz The Bahdguy, and Gemini Orleans.

Stream/download ‘Leaks 2’ playlist by EL below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
