Two Lesbians Marry in Ghana — VIDEO

Two (2) Ghanaian alleged lesbians have married in the West African country that prohibits the act.

The private marriage marriage ceremony reportedly took place in Ghana’s capital Accra, over the weekend.

In attendance were close friends of the two (2) ladies who have dated for some time now.

Sources available to PlugTimes.com one of the ‘man’ identified as Vida Owusu is a staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The sources also add that she stationed at Michel Camp.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments