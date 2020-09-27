Vicky wins Miss Noble Ghana 2020

Vicky has emerged as the winner of the prestigious Miss Noble Ghana 2020 (MNG) beauty pageant.

It was a day of glitz and glamour at the pageantry which was held under the theme ‘beauty and entrepreneurship.’

The 3rd edition saw eight (8) beautiful and intelligent finalists vie for the coveted Miss Noble Ghana crown at the grand finale.

Vicky, 28-years, faced stiff competition from Bazi, Kafayat, Jahan, Serwaah, Angel, Juliana, and Grace.

During the event, they showcased their dance talent, fashion sense, and more to the delight of audience.

The crowning of Vicky as the ultimate winner of Miss Noble Ghana 2020 follows several weeks of mentorship, grooming, tasks, evictions, and many more. There was no public voting nor camping.

At the end of the contest, Miss Eloquent went to Bazi, a 26-year-old graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Angel also emerged as the 1st runner up, whereas Serwaah took the 2nd runner up position.

Vicky, Angel, Serwaah, and all the other contestants also went home with souvenirs.

The Miss Noble Ghana 2020 beauty pageant was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Kisseih Hall of the Registered Nurses Secretariat, in Shiashie-Accra, Ghana.

The judges for the grand finale were revered media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi, fashion designer Bennet Asiamah (CEO, Bello Couture GH), as well as photomodel and police officer Maa Akua Yirenkyiwaa Awuku, popularly known as MAYA.

The event which was anchored by the ever-awesome TV host Oforiwaa Oyo, saw splendid performances from musician Queen Haizel, as well as TikTok star and comedian Abena Alby.

During the MNG weeks, actor Bill Asamoah, TV host cum event MC Roselyn Felli and other equally distinguished personalities contributed to the series of mentoring programmes for the beauty queens.

Ms. Adu Safowaah, the CEO of Aketesia Group also led the team to throw more light on the journey so far, as regards the Miss Noble Ghana beauty pageant.

The grand finale was also graced by Ghanaian TV host and activist Mona Gucci.

Media partners were PlugTimes.com, Gamashie Blogger, and The1957News.

The annual Miss Noble Ghana beauty pageant is powered by the Aketesia Group, a business entertainment capacity building organisation.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments