Kyeiwaa and New Husband share Passionate Kiss at their White Wedding — VIDEO

Kyeiwaa White Wedding

Kyeiwaa and husband Michael Kissi Asare share a passionate kiss at their white wedding currently underway in Massachusetts, USA.

This comes a day after the couple held their traditional marriage ceremony.

Like yesterday’s event, the white wedding of the two (2) is being attended by close friends and some family members.

Real name Rose Mensah, the Ghanaian actress is walked down the aisle after her previous marriage hit the rock, days after.

Watch as Kyeiwaa shares a passionate kiss with her husband below:

View this post on Instagram Now you may kiss the bride 😍😍 A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom) on Jul 25, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

