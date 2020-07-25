Video of Rita Ora jamming to Quamina MP and Sarkodie’s Songs will Melt Your Heart

English singer Rita Ora has been spotted jamming to songs from Ghanaian acts Quamina MP and Sarkodie.

In a video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the ‘Body On Me’ singer is seen getting her hair styled.

Although she does not sing along, as she may not be familiar with the lyrics, she moves her body to the songs.

In two (2) separate videos sighted, she jams to Quamina MP‘s ‘Wiase Ye De’ song in one.

In the other, Sarkodie‘s heard rapping in a song that plays at the background.

Check her out:

Perfect like always pic.twitter.com/rWL2gfGlfR — Rita Ora (@RitaOraQueeen) July 24, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

