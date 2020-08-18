Kuami Eugene welcomes Baby Girl — VIDEO

Kuami Eugene has welcomed a baby girl to his young family.

The Ghanaian singer announced the birth of his daughter, barely a week after she was delivered.

In effect, Kuami Eugene‘s princess or daughter was born on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Accra, Ghana.

In a video shared by the Lynx Entertainment, she dons a white costume while two ladies (one, believed to be the mother of his daughter) shows her side to the camera.

Till today, Kuami Eugene remains tight-lipped on the lucky woman in his life.

Congratulations to the Rockstar on the birth of his princess!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

