Fuse ODG Reunites with Itz Tiffany on New Single ‘Winning’

Having blessed the world with one of the biggest hit singles, inspiring the global acceptance of the Azonto dance and changing the way African music was consumed, Ghanaian superstar Fuse ODG and Itz Tiffany are back with another masterpiece.

Titled Winning, the two although send across a message of positivity through the song do not forget to get us on our dancing feet just as they did with Azonto.

Excited about the new collaboration. Fuse ODG reveals it’s such an amazing time to share the love people have always sought for and also make the world dance.

“It feels great to get back in the studio with Tiffany. Our chemistry on songs has always been magical and effortless and with all the negativity that’s been happening in the world right now, we are both excited to make the world dance again and put smiles back on people’s faces through the power of music.” He says.

An official video of the song Winning is in works and expected to be released soon.

Till then, get crazy with the latest music and stay winning.

